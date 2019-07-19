The St. Louis County Library will offer binoculars for check-out beginning Monday, July 22.
The program is a partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society. Adults with a valid St. Louis County Library card will be able to check-out a pair of binoculars for a 14-day period at any St. Louis County Library branch. The binoculars are great for beginners and are perfect for viewing both wildlife and the night sky.
Twenty pairs of Vortex Cross Fire 8x42 binoculars have been added to the collection for the lending program. Each pair comes with a waterproof case, a night sky viewing guide and a Backyard Birds of Eastern/Central North American guide.
Patrons can check out the binoculars for use in their own backyards, at the zoo, concerts or sporting events. Special programming is being planned for patrons to use and enjoy the binoculars.
St. Louis County Library offers a variety of interesting items for check-out with a library card, including telescopes, musical instruments, Wi-Fi Hotspots and Sci-Finders kits.
For additional information on the Binocular Lending Program, contact St. Louis County Library at 314-994-3300 or www.slcl.org.