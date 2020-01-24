Beware of falling iguanas.
That was the National Weather Service forecast for south Florida this week. Apparently the cold-blooded lizards can become immobile when temps fall below 40 degrees and fall from trees, so you must step lightly. Who knew?
I didn’t think 38 degrees was extreme for January, but the natives sure did, including my dad and his lovely friends in the Corkscrew Woodlands retirement community in Estero.
“We only get one or two nights like this a year,” he said.
I didn’t mind. I’d take cool temperatures in Florida sunshine over a wintry mix in St. Louis any January day. And no offense to Sunset Hills, but a sunset into the Gulf of Mexico beats one over South County. Even one beach twilight in January is enough.
It was just a short trip, an unexpected one to see my dad, 85 and a Floridian for most of this century. He spent about the first 70 Januarys of his life in St. Louis, so I’m happy to hang out with him for a few days.
And in the shadow of palm trees that dot the circle in the retirement community, we drink coffee, talk about his life and I learn things I never knew. Things like how he ate chili hot beans and a baloney sandwich for lunch every day in elementary school, or that his fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Collins, had it out for him.
“Did you give her a reason?”
“Not all the time,” he laughs.
He’s got pretty good recall, this only son of a machinist and his wife, who grew up at 1942A Montgomery Street in old north St. Louis. I take every laugh and every memory I can get because he was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Not the best news at any age, but he’s taking it as well as can be expected. He was scheduled to begin palliative chemotherapy this week, but an insurance snafu — separate approvals needed for treatment and for drugs? — set it back a week, which must seem like an eternity to him. Sometimes you wonder if insurance companies realize humans are behind their paperwork. And sometimes, iguanas fall out of the sky.
Meanwhile, I listen to more stories. Like how he’d walk into Johnny’s Tavern to pick up buckets of beer for his parents. Or how at night, they would listen to radio programs like “I Love a Mystery,” or “You Are There.” Or how the 1957 hit, “Little Darling” by The Diamonds was one of his favorite songs.
He talked about first loves and first cars, his apprenticeship as a typesetter and his time in the Navy. His early years, his working years, his family years. It was time well spent. And I didn’t see one fallen iguana.