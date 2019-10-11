A pair of brothers is hoping to open “one of many” craft-beer and barbecue specialty shops at 3880 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, a storefront most recently occupied by the Goodnite Rooms baby furniture store.
Daniel and Jeff Gustafson presented a petition for a conditional-use permit to the Sunset Hills Planning and Zoning Commission last Tuesday. The business would be called Beer Sauce Shop and would be the second in the St. Louis metro area, the first having opened in St. Peters in 2017.
“We’re going to have a 1950s backyard barbecue theme,” said Daniel Gustafson.
The shop would sell local craft beers and whiskeys, barbecue sauces and rubs and accessories. It would also offer grilled meats prepared off-site by a vendor that patrons can have seasoned to order from products sold at the shop.
“It’s not a bar or a restaurant, it’s a tasting experience,” Gustafson said.
The brothers said the shop will also have “events” such as contests and training “schools” for culinary arts.
The commission voiced no concerns and unanimously voted to recommend the board of aldermen approve the petition.
Proposal For Subaru Dealership
In August, the commission gave a positive recommendation to the Keras Automotive Group’s petition to consolidate 10100 and 10150 Watson Road and build a Subaru dealership. The company returned this month with a revised proposal that addresses potential issues with the site.
The dealership would be known as Subaru of St. Louis/Sunset Hills and would replace Keras’ existing dealership in Webster Groves, which a company spokesman said recently did not offer enough space for inventory and parking.
Keras plans to purchase the now vacant Smugala’s Pizza Pub and demolish it, combining new construction with the already-existing Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods Store, which would become showroom space.
The new proposal seeks a variance on lighting standards, which exceed city regulations on the Watson Road side but are negligible on the rear side of the property, which abuts residential properties. The revised plan also shows an Americans With Disabilities compliant sidewalk along Watson and adds parking spaces.
The commission gave the new plan a positive recommendation.