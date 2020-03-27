It’s not surprising that Matt Wooldridge, owner of Santa’s Elves Holiday Lighting & Decor, likes to get an early start on the holiday season. But March seems a bit extreme ... even for the most enthusiastic of holiday home decorators.
“We’ve had a ton of interest in our holiday lighting as homes, neighborhoods and businesses around the nation have started putting up lights as a sign of solidarity and hope to a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wooldridge said.
Wooldridge said his Green Park lighting business is offering holiday lighting customers, with 15% of the proceeds going to the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. The Foundation supports bartenders, bar backs, bar servers, or employees that are otherwise engaged in the service or preparation of alcoholic beverages.
The rooftop of Wooldridge’s Crestwood home at 562 High Ave. carries the lighted message, “Be Kind.”