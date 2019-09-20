On Sept. 20, 1973, 46 years ago today, an estimated 90 million viewers worldwide watched a tennis match, the “Battle of the Sexes,” between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.
You might remember the time. “All in the Family” was the top TV show; we wore bell bottoms and gypsy dresses; Richard Nixon was still hoping he’d survive the fallout from the Watergate hearings. And in the midst of it all, a woman soundly defeated a male former tennis champion. King won handily in three sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. “I thought it would set women back 50 years if I didn’t win that match,” she said afterward.
It was a spark for so many, including a 10-year-old parochial schoolgirl with three brothers who thought it was quite possibly the greatest demonstration of women’s rights she’d ever seen.
I was in the fifth grade at St. Sabina in Florissant. Our language arts teacher was Ms. Roth, one of the few teachers in the school addressed by “Ms,” a fact that probably didn’t go over well with most of our parents back then. But if teachers ever wonder if what they teach lasts, it does, even 46 years later.
Not long after the tennis spectacle, Ms. Roth turned it into a teachable moment. The class would hold a debate, the girls against the boys, on women’s rights, with teachers for moderators and an audience of our classmates in the basement auditorium.
The girls, we were all in. We worked on our arguments at recess. We had a theme song, Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman,” cued up on a tape recorder. And we were allowed to dress like we meant it.
I was a construction worker with a hard hat. My friend Vicki Horat wore a football jersey. We had a doctor, a lawyer and a businesswoman with a briefcase. We had talking points on a woman’s right to work outside the home, to earn equal pay, to be whatever we wanted to be.
“I don’t remember specific things said other than that we were righteous,” said Vicki, who is now Vicki Burris, a longtime finance executive at Boeing. “But I remember we had great arguments, and the boys lost.”
The boys didn’t know what hit ’em. Looking back, the fact that it took place at all was extraordinary for a time when school technology consisted of film strips and 45-rpm records, all under the watchful eyes of the sisters and the saints.
I credit Ms. Roth, who was, in her own right, extraordinary. She became Mrs. Blaskiewicz a year or so later and left the school to begin a family. A traditional path for a nontraditional teacher, who taught just long enough to light a fire that 46 years later, still smolders.