The installation of an ATM seems like a minor matter, but has generated a flurry of activity for the Sunset Hills Board of Adjustment and questions from Hidden Valley Drive residents.
A bare-minimum quorum of the planning and zoning commission at its March 4 meeting unanimously agreed to recommend an amended development plan submitted by Bank Star for the ATM at 9717 Landmark Parkway Drive. A complex of professional and medical business offices is located there on 2.5 acres.
Assistant City Planner Lynn Sprick explained that the business complex had been developed in the 1980’s and was not within Sunset Hills’ corporate limits at the time. In order to alter the site, it must conform to city standards or receive variances from the board of adjustment.
It received those variances — six in all — concerning drive aisle widths, front setbacks, ATM stacking, landscaping, irrigation and lighting at the board’s Feb. 27 meeting. Elimination of four parking spaces to accommodate the ATM was also a requirement, one planning and zoning needed to review.
City Planner Sprick said a number of citizens at the board of adjustment meeting expressed concern about security at the site should an ATM be added. The nearest residences on Hidden Valley Drive are about 250 feet from the site, separated by a wooded area.
“There is no fence at the property line, which our code requires,” Sprick said.
She said that due to the configuration of the site, a fence could only impede access in a specific area, which could be navigated around on foot.
City staff recommended approval of the amendment, with one concern — the turn radius for the ATM is not wide enough.
“We don’t have any requirement regarding turn radius and nothing we can hold them too,” Sprick said.
Mark Doering, Bank Star’s engineering consultant for the project, said it is anticipated the ATM will be used primarily by employees and visitors to the business complex, not patronized widely by the general public.
The commission’s positive recommendation stipulated that a concrete island be removed and replaced by pavement striping, and that the requirement for a fence between the property and adjacent residences be waived.