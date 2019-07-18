The Plot:
Rose-Lynn (Jessie Buckley), a reckless single mother of two in Glasgow, recently released from jail, dreams of being a country star and going to Nashville.
Lynn's Take:
Remember the name Jessie Buckley. She is having a breakthrough year. Besides her star-making turn in “Wild Rose,” she was in the “Chernobyl” mini-series on HBO. Last year, she was memorable in the psychological thriller about a serial killer, “Beast.” Here, she demonstrates her range.
As the troubled but talented Rose-Lynn, she’s remarkable when she takes the stage to sing. What a voice and commanding presence! This firecracker lights a flame that burns bright. But the contrast with her real life is stark, and Nicole Taylor’s screenplay basically paints Rose-Lynn’s life as a country song. With attitude to spare, she exasperates her mother Marion (the wonderful Julie Walters). Starstruck and defensive, she must repair her relationships with her two young children, already damaged by neglect.
So, she’s not an easy person to like. Yet, as selfish as she is, Rose-Lynn is a character that grows – we see a subtle transformation as she attempts to get her proverbial act together. She doesn’t deliver on promises and learns the hard way to be more responsible.
The music is a standout, with “Glasgow” the most impressive (and with lyrics by Mary Steenburgen. Yes, that Oscar-winning actress).
The only drawback is understanding the thick Scottish brogues. Without subtitles, you can’t always distinguish what the characters just said.
But overall, a mighty little independent film.