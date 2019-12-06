The Plot:
Tyler (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) is a teen in South Florida. He is a gifted wrestler, is musical and a good student. Father Ronald (Sterling K. Brown) pushes Tyler to succeed. When Tyler’s world begins to unravel due to drugs, stress and injury, he magnifies his situation with bad decisions.
Tyler’s sister Emily (Taylor Russell) struggles with the repercussions of Tyler’s actions, as does the rest of the family. When Emily begins dating Luke (Lucas Hedges), a boy from her school, it begins a slow, tentative process of healing for her and those around her.
Kent’s Take:
“Waves” is an outstanding “slice of life” film. The emotional impact and the very real characters attest to the skilled writing.
Tyler is a typical teen, partying on weekends and hanging out with his friends and girlfriend. Yet, just as we are introduced to this typical teen, we also see the cracks in his life. He is taking drugs to hide his shoulder injury and his girlfriend is late on her period, he is a kid pushed into an adult world with important decisions.
Writer/Director Trey Edward Shults masterfully brings us into an idyllic and typical family. They have it all – a nice home, good kids, both parents are loving, successful and push their kids to succeed. However, this “perfect” life is shown to crumble with a few bad decisions.
Shults uses color and settings to reflect what the characters are feeling. Each scene is fully saturated and a treat for the eyes. Add to this a skilled director’s eye framing scenes, setting moods with multiple elements, making this gorgeous film crackle with energy.
The narrative alludes to the ever-changing world around us and is much an editorial on modern teen life as it is on life in general.
Music is beautifully used as a launching pad to invite viewers into the character’s mood for a specific scene and these tunes dress them perfectly as audiences arrive.
This narrative is split into two parts – the incident is the first half and the healing is the second half. Tyler leads us through the tragedy, while Emily leads them and us through healing.
The strong themes of family, healing and forgiveness are used powerfully, but are woven so seamlessly into the film that they never comes across as heavy-handed.
The cast gives award-worthy performances as both Russell and Harrison, Jr. lead this story to memorable heights.
“Waves” is an emotional film of loss, tragedy and forgiveness as a family struggles to stay afloat as their bonds are strained to the point of breaking. This film is certainly a worthy choice for moviegoers this holiday season.
Lynn's Take:
With his third feature film, writer-director Trey Edward Shults again turns a family experience into an intimate, searing riptide that pushes emotional buttons.
Innovatingly filmed, “Waves” pulsates with an urgency and energy until it careens midway into a stunning and heart-wrenching tragedy. Then it becomes two films in one, as the second part focuses on the young daughter who emerges from the shadow of her Alpha male brother.
The performances of Kelvin Harrison Jr. as hot-shot high school jock Tyler, whose life pressures become too much to bear, and Taylor Russell, as his introverted studious sister Emily, show two tremendous talents breaking out, destined to be stars.
Shults is in total command here, telling this deeply personal story about the highs and lows, the yin and yang of life – in all its messiness and unpredictability, but with the need for compassion. We see relationships develop and deepen in a realistic way, a little ragged and jagged, but told with brutal honesty.
His first film was the explosive “Krisha” (2015), which was based on his aunt’s recovery from alcohol and drug addiction and the damage done to the family, as depicted one horrendous and awkward Thanksgiving. He followed up with the spooky and unsettling thrilling, “It Comes at Night” (2017), also starring Harrison.
This film’s emotional rollercoaster is intense, the content is dense – as indicated by the runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes, but with the message that even in the darkest times, there is the possibility of growth.
The ensemble cast excels at capturing “all the feels,” as the kids’ say, notably with Sterling K. Brown playing against type as the demanding father who wants more for his children, and has provided an affluent upbringing; Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony winner for “Hamilton,” as his second wife, who is trying to work through her heartbreak, shock and anger; and Lucas Hedges, as a kind, awkward teenage boy who falls in love with Emily.
“Waves” implies inevitability and natural flow. It’s a film that’s unlike what you have ever seen, and will stick with you long after you have left the theater.