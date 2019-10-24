THE PLOT:
Willem Dafoe (Thomas Wake) and Robert Pattinson (Ephraim Winslow) are two mismatched lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. When relief does not arrive, the isolation becomes too much, sparking a downward spiral of grievances, delusions and violence.
LYNN’S Take:
Unrelentingly bleak, “The Lighthouse” is an unusual and unsettling character study that pits two different personalities together in close living quarters. You know it’s not going to end well, and it’s a grim, slow slog to reach its bizarre and disturbing conclusion.
Despite its acting showcase featuring indie darlings Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as these troubled men in chief-and-assistant roles, the film plays too much with fantasy and illusion so that the narrative is ambiguous, not to mention the “old-timey” seafaring dialect and mumbling that’s difficult to understand. It needed subtitles.
The sophomore effort from Robert Eggers, whose intriguing psychological horror feature “The Witch” in 2015 was his breakthrough, employs his artsy flourishes to heighten the effects. His attention to historical detail is impressive amid the film’s surreal quality.
With a flair for production design, he makes sure the austere living quarters are dismal and the rudimentary items are a source of frustration and hardship for the men. The lack of fresh water, unappetizing food (except when lobsters are in the trap) and hygiene play into the torment.
The best thing about the film is its stunning black-and-white cinematography by Jarin Blaschke that creates a haunting and hypnotic atmosphere.
The film is way too long and too enigmatic to sustain its appeal, but there are a few stand-out moments, mostly Pattinson revealing his lonely character’s tortured soul. The sound design by Damien Volpi is noticeable for its piercing foghorns, mermaid cries and seagull noises.
The very nature of its harsh elements theme is a hard-enough sell but the blurring of reality makes it difficult to connect, even if it is an allegory. Don’t expect logic.
“The Lighthouse” is one of those tough-watch movies that you would never want to see again, and its overly complicated script, co-written by Eggers and his brother Max, hampers its overall effectiveness. One can debate the mythological images but it remains elusive.