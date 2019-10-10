The Plot:
The city of Gotham in the late 20th century, is a bustling metropolis teeming with opportunity – and life. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is one of those Gotham citizens. He works as a clown, but longs to be a comedian. His imagination whisks him away from his pedestrian life of caring for his mother.
His tentative ties to reality are strained when local kids accost him. When he loses his job he begins a downward spiral of secrets and truths as the laughing Arthur Fleck transitions to Joker.
Kent's Take:
“Joker” is genius, it’s that simple. Lighting the dark Gotham alleys with truth and honesty.
Arthur Fleck is different. He giggles and laughs uncontrollably at inappropriate times –it is an odd condition for an odd man. He dreams of being noticed and finding success.
Writer/director Todd Phillips along with writer Scott Silver have dreamed up the ultimate nightmare – the moment in which an ordinary citizen realizes that they have been trod upon and bullied to the point where they have nothing to lose.
This transition is subtle and amazing for viewers, for we too evolve throughout the film. We witness the slow change as we experience Arthur’s failures, soured luck and bad decisions. We understand his motivations and say to ourselves, “I get it!” It, of course, helps to move that transition along with a main character who has a tentative grasp on reality.
Phillips keeps Gotham dark and menacing throughout. There isn’t a single scene that is bright or uplifting. He keeps us within Gotham’s squalid underbelly – Arthur’s world. The genius here is that Arthur would have happily remained a blip in this world, if he could have been left alone, but this world never really offers him any peace.
Where Phillips’ brilliance truly shines is in the transformation of his audience and the main character in perfect sync. Viewers will discover that they understand – and possibly root for this sad sack – as he slowly shifts from citizen to nemesis through the slow burn of his sanity.
Phillips and Silver deftly plan each scene to slowly nudge Arthur a bit closer to the brink while cajoling their audience to follow. The cinematography captures the disgusting trash-filled alleys as well as the warmth of the yellow-cast interiors. No one is truly happy in Gotham. We only see false smiles from Arthur or the ghosts in his mind.
Joaquin Phoenix has always been one of those actors who push the limits on and off screen. They say there is a fine line between insanity and genius. “Joker” shows both of these qualities in its actor and character. Phoenix embodies the oddity who is Arthur Fleck. His undernourished frame protrudes bones at odd angles and his sunken eyes hold a depth of mystery and potential violence. Phoenix’s performance is certainly Oscar worthy. He is both sympathetic and frightening, sad and villainous. His Joker seeks love and acceptance, and finds neither – until it’s too late. This is as much a journey of discovery as it is a commentary on society – its segregation, its isolation, and its manipulation.
As citizens throughout Gotham find they have an anti-hero among them, they cling to his violent act as a calling card to action and action they take. The streets run red with blood and dance red in flame as Gotham’s ordinary citizens take to the streets as much to be heard and use their voice as to support their vigilante.
“Joker” is a remarkable film as much for its outstanding writing and directing as for its timing and capture of a concept dormant within a city’s and country’s mind – that of frustration and division.
Lynn's Take:
A very dark, gritty character study, “Joker” depicts how Arthur Fleck became one of the most iconic villains in the Batman mythology as Gotham City degenerates into a cesspool of crime, greed and lawlessness.
This stands alone as Arthur’s very sad backstory, and yes, it’s disturbing, but co-screenwriters Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“The Fighter”) make a convincing case, with some jaw-dropping twists along the way. Who knew Phillips, the director of “The Hangover,” “Road Trip” and “Old School,” could be so gutsy?
The seedy look of the film harkens back to the epic 1970s cinema, especially Martin Scorsese’s breakthrough “Taxi Driver” and his ahead of its time “The King of Comedy.” Merging aspects of those realistic mean streets and the fake allure of show business makes “Joker” an edge-of-your-seat experience. When violence occurs, it’s grim and part of the psyche breakdown.
The movie is dominated by Joaquin Phoenix’s masterful uncompromising performance, and he inhabits this character with such a fierce emotional range and nuance, it’s a marvel to watch – and he’s on screen nearly every minute. He brings out the pathos in the downward spiral in himself and going on around him.
Phoenix portrays Arthur as a victim of cruelty as delusion and despair take over, and his alter ego takes root while chaos escalates in Gotham City. He sparks a social revolution and the resulting crime sprees indicate it’s now his time.
There isn’t a braver or more fearless actor working today than Phoenix, and if he isn’t nominated for all the year-end awards, it will be a travesty.
Because he unflinchingly displays Arthur’s descent into madness, his work can’t really be compared to Oscar winner Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight” because it’s two different personas – Ledger’s menacing foe is already a criminal mastermind. Phoenix shows how the sadism won over.
While Robert DeNiro excels as the Johnny Carson-like talk show host Murray Franklin, the rest of the cast is merely OK, and that includes Frances Conroy as Arthur’s delusional mother, Penny, and multiple character actors – Shea Wigham and Bill Camp are the central casting cops.
Nevertheless, “Joker” is striking in its boldness and impressively unfolds its unsettling tale. If you are a fan of all things “Batman,” this is a worthy work to include on the DC mantel, right next to the Christopher Nolan trilogy.