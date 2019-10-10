The Plot:
Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is an elite assassin who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.
Kent's Take:
“Gemini Man” is a sci-fi thriller banking on Will Smith’s box office draw. Unfortunately, there are few thrills or anything else to help this talented actor.
Director Ang Lee (“Life Of Pi,” “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon”) attempts to capture the pros and cons of cloning within an action narrative – with discouraging results.
Brogan is introduced as an assassin’s assassin with an uninspired mission. Not only does this flag to audiences that the writing is weak, it also hints to where they put the budget of this film – in its digital special effects.
However, the action special effects are poor with obvious digital stunts and ridiculous fight scenes that lack realism distracting viewers rather than bringing them into the story. The digital effects that create a younger Will Smith are well done, but since they are used in a mediocre story do not create the impact that it could have.
The story begins patiently and offers an interesting mystery, but that puzzle is resolved mid-way through the film to dimply finish as a run-of-the-mill, good vs. evil story. It even offers a villain monologue that ends with a bang, but truly finishes with a disappointed sigh.
The cast works overtime to keep this unsatisfying story afloat, bailing and bailing with their skills and expertise – resulting in a film that some will enjoy at a discounted price.
“Gemini Man” is literally a film about an assassin confronting himself and his actions. It is also a film that squanders its potential with a poor narrative and disappointing special effects that relegate this film to the bargain bin.
Lynn's Take:
This dud lands with a big thud. For all its technical prowess, the gimmicky “Gemini Man” sinks under the weight of a weak script, inane dialogue and generic acting.
With two-time Oscar winning director Ang Lee at the helm, this disappointing copycat story offers annoying whiplash as we’re trotting the globe with Will Smith and company. He keeps his cellphone, a convenience, when the female operative-turned-ally must ditch hers.
I was hoping for the “Life of Pi” Lee and not the “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” Lee. Got the “Hulk” Lee – not remotely plausible.
But Lee was given this hollow work patched together by six screenwriters, which clearly demonstrated muddled plot holes and pedestrian code-speak in between explosions and fight scenes.
Writers Billy Ray is listed, along with David Benioff, credited with the story, and Darren Lemke, as “written by,” and possibly other uncredited writers.
As far-fetched as the manufactured machine hunting down government-authorized assassins is, they kept stoking the flames to make it more ridiculous. Nobody talks like this, and surely nobody trying to further their career acts like this.
The actors don’t rise above the material, and Smith, who has become lazy, is one-note, no matter how many creepy clones arise. While Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a good actress, she is sadly reduced to the reluctant buddy role. And the vanilla villains can’t muster any reality.
Because clues abound before the big reveals take place, the developments are neither shocking or believable, and the dialogue gets clunkier as we limp to the preposterous finish line.
If you promote a work as innovative, you must back it up on the page. If we don’t care what happens, no amount of razzle-dazzle will fix the story. The “Gemini Man” would-be game-changers dampen both the disclosures and the wrap-up, resulting in a frustrating experience.