The Plot:
After Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) rejects and insults the Ford Motor Company’s offer to purchase Ferrari in 1966, Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) decides to challenge Ferrari at The 24 Hours At Lemans.
Hiring Caroll Shelby (Matt Damon), a man who knows cars and racing, Shelby assembles a skilled, knowledgeable team.
Knowing that the difference between winning at Lemans and being humiliated is razor-thin, Shelby convinces Englishman, Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to help him develop and drive their Ford GT40.
With Ford’s Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) as an advocate, Shelby and his eccentric crew make a run at Lemans, but development issues, a short timetable and Ford executives throw hurdle after hurdle at the young designer/mechanics. In such a dangerous sport it doesn’t take much to create a recipe for disaster.
Kent's Take:
“Ford v Ferrari” is a wild ride based in truth, showing the incredible story of Caroll Shelby’s and Ken Miles’ development of the Ford GT40.
Tired of being seen as a boring domestic automaker, Henry Ford II decides to create cars that will challenge the power, the sex appeal and reputation of Ferrari. The best way to do that is beat the best at Lemans.
Director James Mangold manages to capture the passion and commitment of racing. Audiences feel the speed, feel the tension and feel the danger at each turn. Beautifully filmed by Phedon Papamichael, the look and feel is vintage 1960s – an era when men challenged themselves for their country and legacy – purposes other than money.
What Shelby knows, more than anyone else, is that the driver is the most important part of racing success, that’s why Ken Miles is at the center of this story. Miles’ bull-headed commitment and frankness both helps and hinders Shelby’s project. As Miles fights physics in developing the racecar, Shelby fights with Ford executives who want to seize control of the project.
This true story explodes with tension like the combustion of these powerful cars. Whether it’s from testing these beasts and the ensuing failures that create death-defying situations or the actual racing itself, this pressure fuels a fast-paced narrative.
Balancing this tension are funny, witty characters. Shelby is a cowboy with southern sensibilities and a laid-back attitude –that is, until he is pushed. Shelby fights for his men and his vision, but in an engaging and delightful way. The supporting cast is perfect and helps establish Shelby’s and Miles’ personas as well as creating quick, smart human moments that deepen this story. Bale’s Ken Miles is the heart of the film. We get to know his family amidst the danger and risks while learning of the skills and integrity of the man who leads the charge for victory at Lemans.
Themes of freedom and American ingenuity galvanize this story, offering insight into a sport that continues to mesmerize our world with technological advancements.
“Ford v Ferrari” is a top-notch action film strengthened by its historical truth, revved up with a talented cast and shifted into overdrive by its skilled writers and director.
Lynn's Take:
A crowd-pleasing film based on a fascinating true story, “Ford v Ferrari” takes us on a wild ride into the international racing world. But it’s more than a “car film,” as good as that is – it’s built on friendship, trust, determination and dreams.
With a top-shelf cast, director James Mangold dives into the car manufacturing and marketing practices in the mid-1960s to set the showdown between the American giant, Ford, and the sexy Italian sports car company Ferrari, and all the personalities involved.
Matt Damon excels as Carroll Shelby, a Texas designing car legend, who stands by his more quick-tempered friend, race car driver Ken Miles, fiercely played by Christian Bale. Damon and Bale have a terrific chemistry on screen, and their bond is conveyed well, particularly in dealing with the imperious Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and his arrogant right-hand man Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas).
Lucas is so villainous that it becomes excessive in terms of Le Mans race car strategy, but a conflict is necessary to depict the outcome.
But the real star here is the cinematography by Phedon Papamichael and the editing by Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker and Dirk Westervelt. This slick work is seamless and has us on the edge-of-our-seats.
“Ford v Ferrari” is fine work of engaging performances and tight action.