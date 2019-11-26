The Plot:
Corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) begins investigating the deaths of Wilbur Tennant’s (Bill Camp) cows as a favor to his grandmother.
Bilott soon realizes that the landfill adjacent to Tennant’s farm must be releasing a chemical into the nearby creek.
Convincing his boss to allow him to proceed with a lawsuit, Bilott uncovers not only the contamination of the Tennant’s farm, but also a more nefarious and far-reaching contamination.
Kent’s Take:
“Dark Waters” is a story in the vein of “Erin Brockovich” – a David versus Goliath story about corporate power, cover-ups and ultimately responsibility.
If the final line of the film synopsis sounds ominous, it is meant to. Other stats given at the end of the film are even more alarming.
Bilott, through plain hard work, resourcefulness and an unshakeable will, discovers the self-incriminating evidence that DuPont knew their chemical compound Teflon made employees sick, caused birth deformed children and eventually caused cancer.
Director Todd Haynes beautifully combines this potentially dry film into a compound of legal wrangling, corporate maneuvering and the human toll this case takes on all those involved.
From the stylized law offices rife with powerful, confident lawyers, to the Tennant farm weighed down by hopelessness, this film perfectly defines the uneven fight between corporations and their victims. Conglomerates with deep pockets, no conscience and their unrelenting hunger for profits opposing middle and lower class citizens with little money, misplaced trust and poor representation.
Ruffalo plays a quiet man determined to right a horrible wrong in a system set up to work against the little guy – a system that relegates justice to a secondary result.
As this case unfolds, the story tension builds to a “suitable” conclusion, but this crescendo soon gives way to an important second resolution, that although essential, drags on the story.
This film’s leading man is a quiet, stoic character. His passion surfaces when discussing the injustices of his case, but otherwise, he is an absentee father and husband – another drag on this story.
Showing the power wielded by corporations as they make up their own rules and regulations is unsettling and drives home the purpose of this film.
“Dark Waters” offers an unforgettable story of betrayal and deceit by corporate America and the undying determination shown by one man who stood against the gale of injustice.