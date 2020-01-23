Cunningham

St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.