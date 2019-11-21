The Plot:
Infamous NYPD Detective Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman) finds himself the lead officer on a hunt for two thieves – thieves who murdered 10 cops in one night.
His first order is to shut down all the trains leaving Manhattan, close all four tunnels, and all 21 bridges off the island.
With the entire 85th Precinct behind him, Davis begins unraveling much more than a heist gone terribly wrong.
As the police dragnet tightens around the suspects, Davis begins to suspect he might be next.
Kent's Take:
“21 Bridges” is a crime drama played out over one fateful night on New York’s Manhattan Island.
Andre Davis is notorious for having shot eight perpetrators in nine years – Internal Affairs has his number on speed dial. Yet, he is still on the beat, having proven his weapon discharges were justified.
Now he is thrust into a pressure cooker. The cops want these killers dead, the mayor wants someone to answer for this violence and Internal Affairs has Davis in their sights. Some want Davis to be executioner, but Davis is too smart for that.
Director Brian Kirk, who has an extensive directing career in television, initially captures the grit and age of New York as viewers dive into the dark underbelly of the Big Apple. But as this mediocre story unfolds, Kirk seems to lose hold of his director’s eye as the film falters.
Writers Adam Mervis and Matthew Michael Carnahan plot a story which flags the twist within the first 15 minutes of the film, leaving audiences to take a ride in which they already know the destination.
The obvious flagging of the twist is only one problem. The characters are shallow and poorly developed and the bad guys are simply pawns to get to the twist. Since we know how this film will end, there is little tension available. It is also infuriating when police bullets never hit their mark, while the bad guys hit everything.
What makes this film worth seeing is Chadwick Boseman. With such clunky plotting and dialogue, it takes an amazing performance to elevate an entire film – and Boseman does this. Even the skilled J.K. Simmons gives an uneven performance due to the inadequate writing.
“21 Bridges” offers an uneven story with little depth and substance, forcing this critic to recommend viewers not cross this bridge at full admission price.