The Plot:
Hard-hitting journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) is assigned a fluff piece – an interview with Fred “Mister Rogers” Rogers (Tom Hanks). Upset that he has been demoted to doing “fluff pieces,” Lloyd discovers that his acerbic nature and writing have created this situation.
He is also struggling as a new parent and with his estranged father (Chris Cooper).
As Lloyd interviews, observes and interacts with Mister Rogers his frustrations grow as his deeply buried emotions surface.
It’s going to take a miracle to get Lloyd to understand his feelings and begin to redirect that emotion in a positive way – or maybe he simply needs Mister Rogers.
Kent’s Take:
“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” is an homage to childhood simplicity, to healing words and the man who reminded us daily that we were special.
This wonderful film is created as an episode of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood for adults. The genius of this journey is that is takes us down a path in the opposite direction most films follow. We travel back to our childhoods through the lens of Fred Rogers as he reminds us that we need to be kind, neighborly and forgive.
As the familiar, welcoming music of the show takes us back, viewers will immediately relax and slip back into the comfortable world of our childhoods, a world not tainted by taxes, jobs, politics and war.
Based upon the Esquire article by Tom Junod, director Marielle Heller both reminds us of who we were – innocent, and who we’ve become – jaded, all the while showing through Fred Rogers that we can still live our lives with this simple dignity by focusing on the positive, thinking of those around you and appreciating those who “loved you to where you are today.”
The simplicity of this story is magical. Lloyd’s disbelief and negative attitude is slowly flipped on him as he is exposed to Fred Roger’s simple, honest nature and his kindness, exposing the truth in both Fred’s and Lloyd’s life.
As audiences bounce back and forth between “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” and Lloyd’s life, we begin to understand the power that Mister Roger wields. His focus on individuals and plain language drive home concepts of decency and basic human interaction.
Tom Hanks is superb as Fred Rogers. His mannerisms, his gentle tone and look are dead-on. Surrounding Hanks is a skilled cast playing regular people – they get mad, frustrated and sad, yet Fred is there as a calming source. Matthew Rhys’ Lloyd is as complex as Mister Rogers, together they lead us to a simple principle – that life’s complexities and their related emotions can be redirected.
Phrases such as, ”Forgiveness is the decision to release someone from feelings of anger” and “There is always something you can do with the mad you feel” ring true, reminding us that life is better lived with happiness.
“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” is a delight. From cast, to directing, to writing. Although this film is not for younger viewers, it is for the younger viewer within all of the adults.
Lynn’s Take:
As wonderful as he is portraying the kind, gentle soul Fred Rogers, Tom Hanks is a supporting role in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The promotion is misleading that this is all about Mr. Rogers. It is lead actor Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist Lloyd Vogel’s story on his healing process, thanks to Rogers’ impact.
The two men developed a friendship that lasted until Mr. Rogers’ death, and the two actors beautifully convey that bond in this dramatic narrative that instead has concocted a family, not a career, crisis.
With the widespread release of the Rogers’ documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” last year, a film that many critics selected for their best of 2018 list, the longtime PBS host has become a symbol of human goodness, a beacon of light in a cold, cruel world.
No one could believe Rogers was just as advertised – the real deal – but this movie also reflects his gifts to listen and counsel troubled, or broken, people – not just young children.
Lloyd learns to respect the man and his natural affinity for understanding, and the film emphasizes Rogers’ humanity and influence.
The dysfunctional family drama, however, is fairly standard. Vogel’s ne’er-do-well absent father wants reconciliation but Lloyd is having none of it. Dear old dad Jerry, an uncouth, hard-drinking loudmouth, is hard to warm up to, as characterized by Oscar winner Chris Cooper.
The predictable narrative brings them together, with the wisdom of Rogers front and center.
In this era of social media bullying and trolling, people want to believe in Rogers’ ability to be a savior. The movie tells us he was an ordinary man with an extraordinary effect on people.
His reputation will continue to grow, because the documentary re-introduced his inherent qualities to us, and the movie continues that perception.
A nice touch is the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood set in Pittsburgh. An expertly rendered diorama captures Lloyd’s journey in a refreshing way.