Disney's Aladdin

The Plot:
Street thief Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and his monkey Abu, live a meager life of daily adventure.
When Aladdin stumbles upon Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott), Aladdin catches her eye.
When the Sultan’s evil Vizier, Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) captures Aladdin, he forces the thief to enter the deadly Cave of Wonders to retrieve a magical lamp – but Aladdin keeps it for himself.
Rubbing the lamp, he releases a Genie (Will Smith) who grants him three wishes.
Wishes that will create a Sultan, topple kingdoms and help a boy meet a girl.
Kent's Take:
“Aladdin” is the next live-action remake of a classic Disney animated feature.
Using a mixture of live actors with CGI effects helps bring this fantasy alive. Unfortunately, this adaptation struggles to get its footing and to leave a lasting impression on audiences.
The opening act of this rags-to-riches narrative fails to grab audiences to bring them into the story.
Jasmine and Aladdin are never portrayed as very distinctive characters – whether it be with their uninspired musical numbers (at least in the first half of the film), featureless dialogue or the unimaginative story.
Jasmine and Aladdin feel imprisoned within their lives. Yet, when Aladdin suddenly gains a station in life – that of a prince – he realizes what really matters – truth and honesty.
Massoud’s Aladdin is a perfect representation of the animated thief – flat and two-dimensional.
Scott’s Jasmine gives a good performance and her musical numbers get stronger as the film unfolds.
The main element of entertainment in this film has always been the comical and caring Genie played here by Will Smith. His Genie cannot and should not be compared to the unforgettable Robin Williams’ version. However, Smith needed to create a new genie persona, but instead played a blue wise-cracking Will Smith.
The effects are outstanding with the charming magic carpet being a highlight.
This film had the opportunity to create an incredible live action story set within the beautiful Middle Eastern culture using wondrous effects as memorable characters sing their thoughts and emotions. Instead, “Aladdin” will need a genie and more wishes to polish this tarnished tale.
Bonus Features Include:
Digital Presell Bonus:
• Make Way For Prince Ali - Take a look at the gigantic design extravaganza that came together for this scene of Genie-sized proportions.
Digital Exclusive Bonus:
• “Speechless” Creating a New Song For Jasmine - Follow the story of Jasmine’s inspirational song “Speechless,” written by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul expecially for this version of “Aladdin.”
Blu-Ray & Digital Bonus:
• Aladdin’s Video Journal: A New Fantastic Point Of View- Watch behind-the-scenes moments captured by Mena Massoud (Aladdin) in this fun, fast-paced look at his personal journey
• Deleted Song - “Desert Moon” - Experience a moving duet performed by Jasmine and Aladdin, fully shot and edited, with an introduction by Alan Menken.
• Guy Ritchie: A Cinematic Genie- Discover why director Guy Ritchiewas the perfect filmmaker to tackle this exhilarating reimagining of a beloved classic.
• A Friend Like Genie - Discover how Will Smith brings talent, experience and his own personal magic to the iconic role of Genie.
• Deleted Scenes:
- Falling Petals Into OJ
- Jafar’s magic Orrery
- Ander’s Gift
- Wrong Wishes
- Silly Old Fool
- Post Yam Jam Debrief
• Bloopers- Laugh along with the cast and crew in this lighthearted collection of outtakes from the set.
• Music Videos
- “Speechless” - Music video performed by Naomi Scott
- “A Whole New World” - Music video performed by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward
- “A Whole New World” (“Un Mundo Ideal”)- Music video performed by ZAYN and Becky G.