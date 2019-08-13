REALEASED ON DIGITAL JULY 30 AND ON BLU-RAY AUGUST 13.
The Plot:
Thanos has won. Half of the population across the galaxy has turned to dust – our heroes have failed. Although retribution is swift it is unfullfilling.
As Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) stares death in the eye, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) stare a grim reality in the face.
Although hope has been lost for most, some refuse to move on. Some refuse to quit, some will do whatever it takes to right Thanos’ wrong – some are Avengers.
Kent's Take:
Imagine writing a story spanning 11 years, 11 franchises and totaling 21 films. Now imagine having to write the final concluding film – no pressure!
The amazing crescendo to the Infinity War narrative required all hands on deck and all participants to perform at their peak ability. From writers, directors, special effect gurus, costumers, actors, cinematographers, everyone deserves both the kudos of a job very well done and the gobs of cash that will soon begin rolling in.
I cannot speak in detail about this film without spoiling the fun, so forgive my broad strokes.
At 3 hours and 1 minute, “Avengers: Endgame” brings a remarkable story, a staggering undertaking and a deeply emotional journey to its end.
Each character faces their personal demons, each makes peace, each finds solace within the confines of their weaknesses.
Themes dealing with loss, hope and sacrifice flavor this film, while tension and outstanding action fuel it.
Almost all of the 24+ heroes in this concluding drama find their moment in the spotlight. Downey, Jr., Evans and Johansson give strong performances, balancing the action and adventure with their heart-felt emotion.
Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo managed to align the planets in coordinating a complex ensemble film. The pacing is outstanding, offering nostalgic moments, full-blown action and the memorable Marvel one liners. They also manage to allow every male sci-fi/fantasy convention attendee to be able to realistically dress as Thor – thank you writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
“Avengers: Endgame” not only exceeds the high bar set by fans, it beautifully drives home the concept that inevitably, everything has an end.
Bonus Material:
Digital Exclusive:
• Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance - Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond.forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Blu-Ray & Digital:
• Remembering Stan Lee - Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
• Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey, Jr. - Hear the tale of how Robert Downey, Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” – and launched the MCU.
• A Man Out Of Time: Creating Captain America - Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
• Black Widow: Whatever It Takes - Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
• The Russo Brothers: Journey To Endgame - See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cenematic history . . . back to back.
• The Women of the MCU - MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene – and be part of a historic ensemble.
• Bro Thor - His appearance has changed, but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
• Six Deleted Scenes- “Goji Berries,” “Bombs On Board,” “Suckiest Army In The Galaxy,” “You Used To Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take A Knee.”
• Gag Reel- Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.
• Visionary Intro - Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
• Audio Commentary - Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.