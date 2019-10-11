A St. Louis arbitrator concluded Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses acted within his statutory rights during the process of attempting to secure a new ward representative for a vacated board seat.
The matter was reviewed by an arbitrator after a majority of Fenton aldermen disputed the mayor wanting to first fill the vacancy before electing a new board president and two liaison board positions.
The Ward 3 vacancy was a result of former Alderman Brasses being elected mayor on April 2.
Brasses offered three different nominees to fill the board vacancy at eight special meetings; each time he was met with a lack of board approval.
Clayton-based arbitrator Robert Jones, of Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe, P.C., met with Brasses and six of Fenton’s board members on Sept. 30 in a public evening forum at Fenton City Hall.
Jones delivered a four-page arbitration award/decision document to city officials on Oct. 3. Jones’ document states:
“It is within the Mayor’s statutory powers and discretion to set the agendas, preside over the meetings and decide the order in which the Board of Aldermen will consider the appointments.”
Additionally, Jones wrote that the board president and aldermen liaisons to committees could continue to function in those capacities until new leaders were in place. He referenced the Missouri Constitution:
“All officers elected or appointed by the authority of the laws of this State shall hold their offices until their successors are elected or appointed, commissioned and qualified.”
He included allusions in his document to “the traditional transition scenario” offered by some board members of selecting committee members and appointing board leaders at the first regular meeting of the board following certification of municipal election results. But, he stated he could find no Fenton city code or state statute that requires a particular transition scenario.
Jones concluded that Mayor Brasses’ exercise of discretion regarding the order of appointment should not adversely affect the governance of Fenton.
To date, Fenton board members have not publicly re-addressed the arbitration matter.