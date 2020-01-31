Crestwood

Mayor

Grant Mabie* - 7947 Camelot Lane

 Fenton

Alderman Ward 1

Warren Wisbrock - 59 Senna Wood Dr.

Kevin Yarbrough - 610 Winterview Circle

Alderman Ward 2

Joe Maurath* - 1350 Larkin Williams Rd.

Alderman Ward 3

Robin Huels* - 813 Villa Gran Way

Alderman Ward 4

Tom Heard - 1489 Bent Oak Ridge Ct.

Grantwood Village

2 candidates for 2 seats on Board of Trustees

Philip A. Miceli III* - 7472 Whitehaven Dr.

Patricia A. Williams* - 7417 Raleigh Dr.

 Green Park

Alderman Ward 1

Staci Laurino - 11036 Tesson Ferry

Alderman Ward 2

Donald Lattray - 9517 Herpel

James Jones Jr.* - 11109 Patsy

Ronald Slatery - 9551 Antigo

Alderman Ward 3

Martin Finn - 11049 Kohrs

Marlborough

Trustees, 2 vacancies, 2 filed  

Jan Boergadine* - 7908 Birkenhead Dr.

Joan Doebber* - 1200 S. Laclede Station Rd.

Sunset Hills

Mayor

John J. Stephens - 7 Kahlia Way Ct.

Patricia Fribis* - 9843 Sunset Greens Dr.

Alderman Ward 1

Ann McMunn* - 12431 Court Dr.

Alderman Ward 2

Casey F. Wong* - 10246 E. Watson Road

Alderman Ward 3

Cathy Friedmann - 9515 Country Club Green Dr.

Kurt Krueger* - 12421 Cinema Lane

Alderman Ward 4

Thompson Price* - 10602 Deerpath Acres Ct.

Drew P. Hrach - 12980 Baalbek Dr.

Affton School District Board of Education

Five candidates have filed for three open positions on the Affton School District Board of Education.

Justin P. Carney - 6236 Mackenzie Valley Ct.

Lara Kuehling Leonberger - 10134 Elise Dr.

Rachel Amanda Ayres - 10007 S. Marlene Dr.

Bridget Denise Sinamon - 9920 Tesson Ferry Rd.

Patricia Zahn* - 7251 Marlton

Lindbergh Schools Board of Education

Because three candidates, all incumbents, filed for three seats on the board of education, no election will be held.

Matt Alonzo* - 1 Larkin Lane

Christy Watz* - 10224 Quail Run Drive

Cathy Carlock Lorenz* - 10561 Twilight Drive

* Denotes incumbent