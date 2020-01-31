Crestwood
Mayor
Grant Mabie* - 7947 Camelot Lane
Fenton
Alderman Ward 1
Warren Wisbrock - 59 Senna Wood Dr.
Kevin Yarbrough - 610 Winterview Circle
Alderman Ward 2
Joe Maurath* - 1350 Larkin Williams Rd.
Alderman Ward 3
Robin Huels* - 813 Villa Gran Way
Alderman Ward 4
Tom Heard - 1489 Bent Oak Ridge Ct.
Grantwood Village
2 candidates for 2 seats on Board of Trustees
Philip A. Miceli III* - 7472 Whitehaven Dr.
Patricia A. Williams* - 7417 Raleigh Dr.
Green Park
Alderman Ward 1
Staci Laurino - 11036 Tesson Ferry
Alderman Ward 2
Donald Lattray - 9517 Herpel
James Jones Jr.* - 11109 Patsy
Ronald Slatery - 9551 Antigo
Alderman Ward 3
Martin Finn - 11049 Kohrs
Marlborough
Trustees, 2 vacancies, 2 filed
Jan Boergadine* - 7908 Birkenhead Dr.
Joan Doebber* - 1200 S. Laclede Station Rd.
Sunset Hills
Mayor
John J. Stephens - 7 Kahlia Way Ct.
Patricia Fribis* - 9843 Sunset Greens Dr.
Alderman Ward 1
Ann McMunn* - 12431 Court Dr.
Alderman Ward 2
Casey F. Wong* - 10246 E. Watson Road
Alderman Ward 3
Cathy Friedmann - 9515 Country Club Green Dr.
Kurt Krueger* - 12421 Cinema Lane
Alderman Ward 4
Thompson Price* - 10602 Deerpath Acres Ct.
Drew P. Hrach - 12980 Baalbek Dr.
Affton School District Board of Education
Five candidates have filed for three open positions on the Affton School District Board of Education.
Justin P. Carney - 6236 Mackenzie Valley Ct.
Lara Kuehling Leonberger - 10134 Elise Dr.
Rachel Amanda Ayres - 10007 S. Marlene Dr.
Bridget Denise Sinamon - 9920 Tesson Ferry Rd.
Patricia Zahn* - 7251 Marlton
Lindbergh Schools Board of Education
Because three candidates, all incumbents, filed for three seats on the board of education, no election will be held.
Matt Alonzo* - 1 Larkin Lane
Christy Watz* - 10224 Quail Run Drive
Cathy Carlock Lorenz* - 10561 Twilight Drive
* Denotes incumbent