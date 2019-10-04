The Webster-Kirkwood Times and South County Times are soliciting recipes for publication in the annual Holiday Gift and Recipe Guide published on Nov. 22. This year’s theme is appetizers.
Along with recipes for appetizers, readers are encouraged to share stories, memories and photos connected to their recipes. Recipes should be previously unpublished and include complete and specific lists of ingredients and quantities.
Baking temperatures, cooking times or other instructions should be complete and as detailed as necessary for a successful result.
Recipes submitted need to include the name, address, phone number and, if applicable, the email address of the sender. Only the name of the person submitting the recipe and his or her town will be published.
Recipes need to be at the Times offices no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Send recipes and photos to: Times Newspapers, 122 W. Lockwood, 2nd Floor, St. Louis, Mo. 63119. Recipes and photos may also be emailed to: advertising@timesnewspapers.com.