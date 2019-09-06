This year’s Kirkwood Greentree Festival is a three day event running Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13, 14 and 15. The theme for this year’s festival is “Let the Board Games Begin.”
The annual event is held at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road. Festival hours are: Friday, Sept. 13: 5 to 10 p.m. (no arts and crafts booths); Saturday, Sept. 14: 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greentree Parade
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 14. The parade begins at Kirkwood High School, goes east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne, west on Argonne and ending at the Kirkwood Community Center.
Party in the Park
This free event takes place the week before the Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. . at Lions’ Pavilion in Kirkwood Park. Music will be provided by The Apollos and food will be available from Curbside Cookery, Frankly Food Truck and Destination Desserts.
Entertainment
In addition to a long lineup of Mainstage entertainment performing on Saturday and Sunday, the Missouri Fiddlers will perform near the Folklife area on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Free Shuttle
Shuttle services run Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to closing. Park at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, on the northeast campus along Geyer Road.
Kirkwood Greentree Festival Schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
Food, Game and Information Booths 5-10 p.m.
Wine Garden 5-10 p.m.
Kids’ Dog Show 6 p.m.
Fabulous Motown Revue Show 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Food, Game and Information Booths 9 a.m .-7 p.m .
180+ Arts and Crafts Booths 9 a.m .-7 p.m .
Folklife Artisans 9 a.m .-6 p.m .
Greentree Festival Parade 10 a .m .
Kids’ Day 10 a.m .-4 p.m .
Young Rockers Showcase 12-4 p.m .
Mainstage Entertainment 12-7 p.m .
Missouri Fiddlers 12-6 p.m .
Wine Garden 11 a .m .-7 p .m .
Sunday, Sept. 15
Food, Game and Information Booths 10 a.m .-5 p.m .
180+ Arts and Crafts Booths 10 a.m .-5 p.m .
Folklife Artisans 10 a.m .-5 p.m .
Mainstage Entertainment 12-5 p.m .
Missouri Fiddlers 12-5 p.m .
Wine Garden 12-5 p.m .
Kid’s Day 11 a .m .-4 p.m .
Young Rockers Showcase 12-4 p.m
Barb Byerly Will Serve As Parade Grand Marshal
Barbara Byerly has been selected to serve as the grand marshal for the 2019 Greentree Festival Parade on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Byerly served on the Kirkwood City Council from 1992 to 1996, and from 1998 to 2000. She also served on the city’s library board, the Greentree Festival Committee and on the city’s park board.
Byerly has been honored by the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce with Kirkwood Citizen of the Year and Kirkwood Lifetime Achievement awards.
She has been a member of the community in dozens of capacities, including serving on the boards of STAGES St. Louis, Manor Grove, Parents as Teachers, SSM St. Clare Medical Center, the Kirkwood School District Foundation, and the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
Byerly has been a member of the St. Louis County and State of Missouri Municipal Leagues, Kirkwood Rotary Club, Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber, First Presbyterian Church and as a volunteer for the Earl and Myrtle Walker Scottish-Rite Clinic and SSM St. Joseph Hospital of Kirkwood.
Byerly is a former executive director of the Kirkwood Special Business District and owns and operates BJB Creative Services.