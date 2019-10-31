Daly, Andrew P. passed away Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Merideth Daly (nee Long), Loving son of the Late Francis and Mary Jo Daly; dear brother of Jim (Brenda Johnson) Ewinger, Barbara (Nathan) Housman, Pat (Gayle), Marianne Stratton, Bob (Heidi Arambarri-Daly), Margie (Steve) Swanner, Sara Daly and the late Matt and Michael Daly; dear uncle of Ryan, Mollie, Nick, Jeff, Inaki, Scott, Katherine, Alexander & Jenna; dear son in law of Delphine Long; dear brother in law of Larry (Kathy) Long, Patricia Fellner (Rick Fernow); Our dear nephew, cousin and friend.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 2, at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois, from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Memorials to St. Louis Peregrine Society (Cancer Support) appreciated. Burial in Iowa will follow at a later date.