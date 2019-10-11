City officials seem to have more sympathy for Andre’s Banquet Center owner John Armengol, who is trying to save his business by keeping a gravel road across city property as a temporary access to his property on West Watson Road.
At its Oct. 8 meeting, the Sunset Hills Board of Alderman, as it did last month, declined to direct the city attorney to enforce an order that the temporary road be removed. Some aldermen said the city should get a legal opinion about whether it can enter into a lease with a private business over land that the federal government awarded to it.
The property on which the temporary road runs crosses land the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) purchased and turned over to the city two years ago following flooding. The presence of the temporary road, which Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis approved last spring to help keep the banquet center open at the height of the 2019 flood, places the city and Andre’s owner Armengol in a conundrum.
FEMA apparently doesn’t allow the construction of a permanent road over flood-purchased property, and there’s a city ordinance that doesn’t allow temporary, unpaved roads.
Before Armengol could plead his hardship, neighboring property owner Robert Menzel told the board the temporary rock road is unsightly and detracts from the value of his property.He showed photos on the overhead projector that he said indicate the road is acting as a dam and turning the vicinity into “a swamp.”
“I’m asking again that the city have it removed,” Menzel said.
Armengol said without the temporary road as a backup, his ability to attract banquet hall business is diminished because of recent floods in the area. He told the board he has a plan to beautify both sides of the temporary road and run four culverts beneath it to address the city’s concerns, as well as those of the neighbors.
Armengol also wants to lease the land for $1,000 a year for the next 25 years, and continues to try to purchase neighboring property on which to build a permanent road.
Alderman Thompson Price said he doesn’t consider the temporary road an eyesore, and suggested the city should be concerned about liability issues if it forces the removal of the access to the property during flood conditions. The board told Armengol he should continue to try to purchase property for a permanent road and agreed to research legal options on its end.
Watson Road CID Dissolved
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed to terminate the 10100 West Watson Road Community Improvement District (CID), which was formed at the request of Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods in 2015.
The district consisted solely of the Johnny Mac’s property, and allowed the retailer to collect an additional one-percent sales tax to fund more than $400,000 in renovations to keep the site viable.
The store closed its doors in February after 50 years in business, and the property is being purchased by Jim Keras Automotive Group, which plans to put a Subaru dealership on the site.
Board of Aldermen To Hold Nov. 12 Work Session On New Zoning Code
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen will have a work session prior to its regular meeting on Nov. 12, at which the proposed new zoning code and zoning map will be discussed.
The work session will begin at 4:45 p.m. and is open to the public, but no public questions or comments will be allowed. The board has suggested that citizens with input about the proposed code and map can forward them to their aldermen. There is a link on the city website that also allows input on the proposal.
The earliest the board will vote on the code and map will be at its regular meeting in December, which will include a public hearing where public comments will be allowed. Sterman said there will likely be some additional mailings sent to residents prior to the public hearing.