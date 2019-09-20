The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen on Sept. 10 agreed to give John Armengol, owner of Andre’s Catering and Banquet Center, another month to find an alternate access to his West Watson Road banquet hall after the restaurateur pleaded his case.
Andre’s Catering operates out of the same building that once housed the pro shop for Sunset Hills Golf Course.
In the spring, Armengol had a temporary road constructed for access to his building while the main road was under flood waters. Road construction was contingent upon his removal of the road when flooding conditions at the site improved.
The issue of the temporary road was not on the meeting agenda, but Mayor Pat Fribis allowed Armengol to address the board. Near the end of the meeting, the board agreed to wait until its October meeting before enforcing an order to have the road, which is on city property, removed.
Mayor Fribis had made an executive decision to allow Armengol to lay the make-shift roadway so that he would not be forced to cancel six wedding receptions on a certain weekend due to West Watson Road being inundated by the flood waters that plagued the region from March through June.
The facility’s original entrance has been dry for the past two months and the city has issued Armengol notice to remove the road as per agreement. Assistant City Planner Lynn Sprick said the temporary road is not constructed to city standards.
Armengol told the board this week he is willing to maintain the road “over a useless piece of ground the city owns.” He said Andre’s draws 25,000 patrons annually and having the temporary road as a backup access in the flood-prone area near Bander Park “is saving my business.” The city apparently is not interested in a long-term lease of the property the temporary road is built on.
Armengol has five other Andre’s facilities around the Metro St. Louis area and can sometimes relocate an event to another hall, but that it sometimes is not feasible when the other locations are booked.
The board shelved the conversation until after other matters on the agenda had been dealt with, at which time Armengol left the meeting. Three hours later, the board returned to the issue.
Robert and Pat Menzel, who live on West Watson, urged the board to force Amerngol to remove the road.
“He promised he would remove it. A promise is a promise,” Pat Menzel said.
Alderman Ann McMunn agreed with the Menzels, while other board members were willing to give the matter additional time to be resolved.
Armengol said he has tried to purchase additional ground for creating another permanent access to the banquet center, but so far has been unsuccessful.