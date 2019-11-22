In what looks to be the final chapter in the story of Andre’s Banquet Center, — owner John Armengol Jr. vs. his neighbors over a questionable road built in the event of flooding — the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen has officially ordered the road’s removal.
At the board’s Nov. 12 meeting, six aldermen voted to give Armengol a final 30 days, after which time the gravel road he built last spring must be eliminated.
The matter came up when West Watson Road residents Robert and Patricia Menzel addressed the board. They reiterated a position they have expressed three times since September: That they allowed Armengol to cross their property to build the road with the understanding the rock-and-gravel path would be “emergency and temporary.”
Mayor Pat Fribis had interceded with the Menzels and other property owners to help Armengol gain a secondary access from West Watson across city property to his business, Andre’s Banquet and Catering. The direct and only access to the property was under water at the time and Armengol faced the prospect of having to cancel a number of wedding receptions.
The Menzels contend the roadway acts as a dam and has created standing water throughout the vicinity. Armengol has been unable to acquire property to build a secondary access and has been relying on the city’s forbearance for months after he was told to remove the road as promised.
In October, aldermen seemed to be growing more sympathetic toward Armengol’s plight. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said its regulations prohibit construction of a permanent road on flood buyout property. The board suggested it might attempt to negotiate with FEMA on Armengol’s behalf.
The motion to enforce a city regulation prohibiting temporary roads and stop granting Armengol additional time came from Alderman Ann McMunn, who cited Armengol’s “promises.” Alderman Steve Bersche cast the only nay vote.
Alderman Nathan Lipe asked what would be the city’s recourse if the road is still there at the end of 30 days. City Administrator Eric Sterman said because the road is on city property, the city can remove it.
“The question then would be whether we want to send Mr. Armengol a bill for the cost of removal,” Sterman said.
The city could place a lien on the Andre’s property until its costs are recovered.
Armengol was not present at the Nov. 12 meeting and discussion of the temporary roadway was not on the meeting agenda.