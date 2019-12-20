I have read John Stephens letter in the South County Times of Nov. 25. Mr. Stephens, you have gotten my dander up. I will speak my piece. I quote you:
“Multi-family homes are still permitted in all residential zoning districts which unnecessarily puts homeowners forever on the defensive.”
On the defensive against what, Mr. Stephens? Does the fact that an apartment dweller lives in your neighborhood automatically put your life in danger? I have, in my long life, heard all the rumors about multi-family home dwellers and what horrible people they are. So have 90% of the dwellers in such. Everyone knows what you are saying. No need for me to recite the list.
Mr. Stephens writes:
“Sunset Hills, a community whose primary assets are large lots and estate style homes ... what irony.”
“What irony” indeed, Mr. Stephens. Is that all you have to brag about? Is your whole life centered on the fact that you have more grass to mow than a man with a small lot and a one-bedroom clapboard house or apartment? Is that the best asset you can find in Sunset Hills?
In a mansion or in a one-room apartment or cluster home, you will find all types of people — from the worst to the best. I know professors, doctors and attorneys who prefer apartment living. I know menial laborers who struggle to do best for their children who choose to live in cluster homes because they cannot afford — or maybe don’t even want — large lots and estate-style houses.
And I know people in McMansions who look down on those of us who live —even prefer to live — in a multi-family dwellings. I doubt most of us have time to threaten your life. We are too busy looking out for ourselves.
It has been said by poets and realtors and other wise men: A house does not make a home. People make homes.
I used to think I’d like to live in Sunset Hills. If I can manage to convince myself that you are in the minority with your large lot and estate-style home, I may still wish I could live in Sunset Hills. But you will forever ban me because I really do prefer apartment living. It has its benefits. For one, come January with its snows, I will not have to go out and shovel. If the furnace gives out, someone will come to fix it.
But best, I get to meet all kinds of people with all of their differences. Wonderful people who keep life interesting. Given that most of them are hard-working people, I doubt any has time to put you on the defensive. Relax.
Hazel M White
Sappington