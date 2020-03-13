Missouri’s official musical instrument is the fiddle. The Celtic Harp is Ireland’s official symbol. Both magical music makers came together at the fifth annual Irish Salon in Webster Groves to kick off the St. Louis Irish parade season.
The Irish Salon is a traditional means of showcasing the arts of Eire. The local version is the brainchild of Drucilla and Eamonn Wall. The Salon was held at their hometown Webster Groves Public Library, but the two have connections “across the pond” in the Old Sod of the Republic of Ireland.
“Originally, the Salons in America were held in New York City, but they’ve spread farther afield, little by little,” said Eamonn Wall. “Drucilla and I have run the Salons in cooperation with Irish Studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and with the Webster Groves Public Library.
“St. Louis is a city of writers, musicians and artists. It’s an important Irish-American city, so it was natural to have Salons here where writers and musicians can perform. Each Salon includes experienced performers and those just starting out. It’s a good mix.”
Drucilla Wall said the Salons here have strong Irish content, but the aim is to extend the reach: the Irish artistic world does not exist in a vacuum and can be enlivened by contact and influence far beyond. Ireland has a diaspora that is local and global, but there is plenty of talent right here in St. Louis.
Among the talents tapped for recent years of the Irish Salon are:
• Charles Fanning, an SIU professor and author on Irish immigration.
• David Gardiner, a Chicagoan who edits the international arts journal, An Sionnach, which has published Van Morrison, Seamus Heaney, Eavan Boland and Paula Meehan.
• Molly Harris, author and managing editor for Natural Bridge in St. Louis.
• Karen Craigo, southwest Missouri writer and the state’s fifth Poet Laureate, for 2019-2021.
• Eimear Arkins, a singer and fiddle player from County Clare, Ireland.
• Andrew O’ Brien, a Dubliner, now a St. Louisan, who plays fiddle and more.
“Music has always been an essential of the Salons and the programs always work better with a mix of arts,” said Eamonn Wall. “It helps to attract a more diverse audience and performers.
“We want to provide more nuanced and complex ideas regarding the Irish experience in Ireland and in the USA,” he added. “Eileen Gannon and Robert Ryan are world-class musicians who happen to live in St. Louis. Their new work, performed at this year’s Salon, will soon be on CD. They offer ancient Irish tunes that they’ve researched and rediscovered for all of us.”
Harp and Fiddle
Gannon, a St. Louis native, is one of the top Irish harp players in the world. She has won numerous accolades including the highly coveted Senior Harp title at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann (World Irish Music Championships).
She has a music performance degree from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in ethnomusicology from Ireland’s University of Limerick. This summer, Gannon will launch her debut solo CD, “The Glory Days Are Over.”
“My parents started St. Louis Irish Arts because they were homesick, and wanted their children to have a connection to their homeland,” said Gannon. “Helen came from Limerick and PJ came from Galway. My parents still live in the house where I grew up and that’s in Affton.
“My mom and her good friend, Katie Brennan, another recent Irish immigrant, would each take one of my hands and hold me up so I could dance,” she added. “My mother had high hopes of turning me into a harp player, and got me started on lessons as soon as I was old enough to be accepted.”
Harp aficionado Gannon met the fiddler Robert Ryan at the annual New York festival called Catskills Irish Arts Week. Ryan moved to St. Louis and they have been playing gigs together at least once a week.
Ryan is a traditional Irish fiddler from England who grew up immersed in London’s thriving Irish musical community. He was encouraged to learn the tin whistle at a young age, and took up the fiddle at age 8, learning from the great Clare fiddler Brendan Mulkere. He recently moved to St. Louis, where he performs and teaches.
Gannon and Ryan love playing Irish music around St. Louis and love that the Irish arts will soon take center stage for the thousands who will attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades.
“St. Louis Irish Arts have participated in the Downtown Parade every year without fail,” said Gannon. “Our Irish students love dancing on the floats and waving to the crowds. I love being able to share the music with a wider audience,
Hooked On Ireland
Eamonn and Drucilla Wall love that the St. Louis Irish appreciate their heritage. They say many visiting Irish are, at first, taken aback by the extent of the festivities in America.
Eamonn and Drucilla Wall touch base with the Emerald Isle on a regular basis. Eammon Wall leads five-week summer study abroad seminars for students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. At UMSL, he teaches Irish Studies and also is an English professor.
“Because most of my research is centered on Ireland, I spend as much time there as I can,” said Eamonn Wall. “You can only learn so much from books and the internet. You have to get your feet on the ground there. Of course, I also get to spend time with family and friends, and visit the pubs. My family is from County Wexford.”
Drucilla Wall was born in Chicago, but “her people” are from West County Clare, and from Tralee. She teaches poetry and writing at UMSL and has a doctorate from the University of Nebraska where she won the Prairie Schooner short story award.
“My adopted home is Enniscorthy in County Wexford, when I am not in St. Louis,” said Drucilla Wall. “There is a real difference in the sky, the air, the road, the cows and the people there. The sun just shines there in the sunny southeast of Ireland. It’s all good.”