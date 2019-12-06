The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen will vote next Tuesday on a budget that City Administrator Eric Sterman says will be challenged by the prospect of “flat or slightly declining revenues” in 2020.
The proposed budget balances $11.8 million in anticipated expenses against $11.63 million in projected revenues, a deficit that is recouped by existing cash reserves. The general fund, which covers discretionary spending for city operations, is estimated at $7.9 million.
“The city is currently facing some economic challenges. Sales tax receipts continue to stagnate each year despite continued growth in the national and state economy,” Sterman said in his report.” Since the beginning of 2018, the city has lost two significant sales tax generators — Johnny Mac’s and Toys R Us — which may put downward pressure on taxable sales in the city.”
Despite those concerns, the city has cause to hope sales taxes will pick up, Sterman said. “Several new businesses opened in 2019 or are currently under construction including DriveCentric occupying the former Vatterott building, Sunset Transportation occupying a four-story vacant office building, a new Comfort Suites hotel, a new retail center replacing the former Gianino’s and a new retail center anchored by Jimmy Johns, under construction.”
Sterman also mentioned the Tidal Wave convenience store/car wash being built on the site of the former Econo Lodge and the Subaru dealership being constructed where Smugala’s Pizza and Johnny Mac’s once stood.
The budget shows Sunset Hills dedicating 54 .1 percent of its income on salaries and benefits, with 16.5 percent to be spent on capital projects and 9.8 percent on debt service. Parks and recreation is the largest budget area at $1.36 million.
A number of infrastructure projects by public works are likely to be delayed until 2021, Steman said.
“The city is generally in a position of maintaining our existing infrastructure at a high level without taking on significant new infrastructure. The city also continues to invest in our excellent park system as well as maintaining our outstanding police department to help keep the community safe,” Steman concluded.
The proposed budget can be viewed in full on the city’s website.