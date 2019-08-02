Fenton aldermen voted 4-2 on July 25 to hire an arbitrator to provide impartial, nonbinding guidance for their internal impasse regarding the voting order in which key board positions will be filled.
Starting on April 25, board members dug into two opposing perspectives about whether to fill a vacated board seat through a mayoral appointee before electing a new board president and two liaison positions.
The board seat became unoccupied when former Ward 3 director Bob Brasses won the April 2 mayor’s race. He was prepared with a nominee the same night at which he was sworn into the lead office: Robin Huels, a former Fenton board of director, current city commissioner and write-in candidate for Ward 3 during the same election.
Brasses’ stance on the matter was that all of Fenton’s residential wards deserved, and were required by state statutes, to have full and equal representation for any future votes.
Two, newly elected board members, Susan Jokerst and Brian Wisbrock, voted on April 25 in favor of Huels, along with Alderman Joe Maurath. However, the other four already seated directors voted against Huels’ appointment 4-3 that evening, indicating they first wanted to vote on the board presidency and liaison roles.
The directors have been stuck in this deadlock since then.
Since becoming mayor, Brasses has presented three different nominees for the available seat at nine different special meetings. City attorney Erin Seele was consulted about the issue all along the way, and ensures all steps attempted were legal and within the scope of the city’s officers.
The firm chosen for arbitrating this stalemate was Clayton-based Robert E. Jones of Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe, P.C.
Fenton City Administrator Nikki Finkbiner said the law firm’s rate was quoted at $250 per hour. She said the Jones’ firm indicated they believed this city matter would require at least a half to a full day of services.
Alderwoman Chris Clauss voted against the arbitration option, indicating she was concerned the process may further divide the board.
Alderman Joe Maurath opposed arbitration, citing he didn’t support spending taxpayer funds when city policies and state protocols already were in place to govern the situation.
At the same July board meeting, Fenton resident Darlys Preslar asked the mayor why he repeatedly didn’t recognize or honor the sitting board’s majority vote to not fill the vacated seat.
“There have been many votes on various issues since you became mayor. The votes have all stood except one,” she said.
Preslar cited Missouri state laws for cities the size of Fenton as “once a vote is held, it becomes the whole board’s decision and the city’s position.
“Voting is the most precious thing we have in government,” added Preslar, accusing Brasses of holding the city hostage. “How dare you as mayor disregard a board vote!”
“I’m where I was prior to becoming mayor,” said Brasses. “I believe Ward 3 should have full government representation from the second I was sworn in as mayor.”
The mayor said he spoke to a former Fenton city clerk about any so-called precedents related to similar board situations in 1993 and 1995, but that she said things just happened then the way they did for no particular reason.
“I was trying to be proactive, and to be sure we had another person for the board or liaisons. In the past, when someone in office died during the year, an appointed alderman did vote on the president of the board, so that already has happened in the city’s history,” said Brasses.
“I’d just like to see the best possible person get appointed for the board and get back to working together.”
Fenton aldermen are expected to identify potential August dates to work with the arbitrating law firm as they simultaneously establish and approve an ordinance to authorize the service.