True to their promise of a month ago, Sunset Hills officials are preparing to vote on an amendment to the city’s floodplain regulations that would be among the strictest in the region.
At the board of aldermen’s Feb. 11 meeting, City Attorney Robert Jones was given a unanimous directive to prepare an ordinance that would incorporate some of the recommendations contained in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Lower Meramec Floodplain Plan into the city’s own regulations.
Mayor Pat Fribis said she is recommending a “no-fill, no-rise” policy that would allow development, “but not harm any of our residents or businesses” in or around the floodplain.
Alderman Casey Wong, who has been vocal in his belief that the city must stiffen its flood-mitigation efforts, said the city ought to “move in that direction. I think a requirement for compensatory storage would be a happy medium.”
Compensatory storage requires a property owner whose development increases flood levels to offset those levels with additional space for water retention on the property.
The ordinance Jones will draft for possible vote in March would increase the required construction elevation to two feet from one foot, require compensatory storage, require applicants for construction within the floodplain to show that fill would not cause flooding and make the board of aldermen the adjudicating body for floodplain variances. Currently, the board of adjustment handles floodplain variances.
Alderman Kurt Krueger suggested there will be problems if neighboring communities don’t adopt similar regulations. The mayor said she plans to reach out to her counterparts in other cities to attempt to forge a coordinated approach.