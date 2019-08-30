Plans for Fenton aldermen to engage a third-party arbitrator to address a board disagreement have stalled.
After selecting Clayton-based Robert E. Jones of Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe, P.C. on July 25, aldermen on Aug. 22 did not support the final reading of a bill to authorize hiring of the firm.
Board Member Susan Jokerst was an excused absence for the Aug. 22 meeting. For the bill to progress, it needed at least five votes among the seven seated board members. It failed by a 4-2 vote.
The arbitrator was being sought to provide impartial, nonbinding guidance for the board’s internal impasse regarding the voting order in which current, key board positions will be filled.
Starting on April 25, board members dug into two opposing perspectives about whether to fill a vacated board seat through a mayoral appointee before electing a new board president and two liaison positions. Since becoming mayor, former Ward 3 board member Bob Brasses presented three different nominees for the available seat at nine different special meetings.
Two board members, Chris Clauss and Paul Seemayer, voted to not have the bill read a second time — a step that prevented the bill from being authorized.
Clauss stated she did not agree with the arbitration process.
The arbitration bill is now considered to be “on hold,” and is expected to appear again, perhaps in September. Should the step be authorized in the future, arbitration services are slated to be delivered at $250 per hour.
New P&Z Representative
Fenton resident Callan Yeoman was approved by the city’s aldermen at an Aug. 22 board meeting to become a Planning and Zoning Commissioner. He said he’s lived in Fenton for the past six years and in St. Louis County for 18 years. His career was a combination of law, finance and real estate.
“In 2015 and 2017, I helped my neighbors sandbag during the historic flooding of the Meramec River. That experience helped me appreciate the importance of community, as well as thoughtful city planning,” said Yeoman regarding why he wanted to serve in this community development role.
Police Positions Updates
Police Officer John Yannuzzi recently became Fenton’s new business resource officer, and Police Officer Arron Dilks became the city’s neighborhood policing officer.
Medical Marijuana
Fenton aldermen voted to authorize a special use permit with conditions for LSL Management, LLC, to operate a medical marijuana dispensary facility at 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle. Board members added conditions about maintaining the property and building free of trash, and for the business owners to use their best efforts to work with local police to curb illegal activities at the premises.
During a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Aug. 13, commissioners did not recommend this special use permit be authorized for LSL Management.