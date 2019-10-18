Six months since the April 2019 municipal election, Fenton aldermen are finally at the state-required full number of eight board members.
At an Oct. 10 board meeting, Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses’ original nominee for a unfilled board seat, Robin Huels, was ratified by five board members, with abstentions from Paul Seemayer and Andrew Sobey Jr. Board Member Chris Clauss was an excused absence from the meeting.
The vacant board seat occurred when former Ward 3 alderman Brasses was elected mayor in April.
At the same October board meeting, Alderman Joe Maurath was elected board president and liaison to the planning and zoning commission. Clauss was elected liaison to the park, beautification and recreation committee.
Huels, 27, was a Fenton board member 14 years ago. She’s been serving on the city’s human rights commission since 2000. As a write-in candidate for the April 2 election, she lost to Clauss by only 28 votes — which Brasses repeatedly stated made her the logical nominee to fill his unexpired term.
Although Brasses nominated three different Fenton residents at eight special meetings to take his ward spot since he was sworn in as mayor on April 25, none of the nominees gained enough approval votes among the seven board members.
A majority-holding four board members — Clauss, Seemayer, Sobey Jr. and Richard Patton — instead indicated they wanted to first vote on the new board president and two liaison lead positions from among the existing seven board members.
An arbitrator with Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe, P.C., was eventually hired to address the stalemate between board members and the mayor during a public evening forum at Fenton City Hall on Sept. 30.
In an Oct. 3 document, arbitrator Robert Jones concluded the mayor acted within his statutory rights while attempting to secure a new ward representative for a vacated board seat.
Jones’ document states: “It is within the Mayor’s statutory powers and discretion to set the agendas, preside over the meetings and decide the order in which the Board of Aldermen will consider the appointments.”
Additionally, Jones wrote he believed the board president and aldermen liaisons to committees could continue to function in those capacities until new leaders were in place, citing relevant guidelines in the Missouri Constitution.
He included allusions in his document to “the traditional transition scenario” offered by some board members of selecting committee members and appointing board leaders at the first regular meeting of the board following certification of municipal election results. But, he stated he could find no Fenton city code or state statute that requires a particular transition scenario.
Lastly, Jones concluded Mayor Brasses’ exercise of discretion regarding the order of appointment would not have adversely affected the governance of Fenton.