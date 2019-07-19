For the foreseeable future, St. Louis County Police operations in the Affton Southwest (3rd) Precinct will operate out of 5030 Griffin Road, between Butler Hill Road and Highway 21. The phone number for the precinct will remain unchanged. That number is 314-615-4266.
In December 2018, a roof leak prompted the temporary relocation of the precinct from 9928 Gravois Road in Affton to 9059 Watson Road in Crestwood.
The location at 9059 Watson Road in Crestwood will be used for other purposes by another department within St. Louis County government.
The location at 9928 Gravois Road in Affton will be vacant for the time being.