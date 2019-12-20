The snowfall of Dec. 16 and 17 and subsequent class cancellations means the school year is going to be longer. Two weeks ago, the district called off classes due to a downed power line that hindered bus transportation.
Superintendent Travis Bracht said the most recent scratches will add make-up days May 28 and 29 to the schedule.
The district is also considering a “delayed start” schedule beginning in January related to case-by-case circumstances. The delayed start would allow students to avoid missing an entire school day.
“For example, there are times when roads in the early morning hours are too dangerous for schools to start at the usual time, but are anticipated to clear at a later point,” stated District Communications Director Erica Chandler.
On delayed-start days Cougar Care will open at 8:30 a.m. Students may be dropped off at school 20 minutes prior to the listed start time and buses will run approximately two hours later than usual.