The Affton School District is again hoping to tap the opinions of residents, this time regarding the academic calendar – but the time to weigh in is short. People have until Aug. 14.
At the board’s Aug. 6 meeting, Superintendent Travis Bracht announced the survey had been linked to the district’s website.
The survey asks participants their status — parent, employee, student, concerned community member — and their preferences for when teacher-conference days should be planned on the 2020-21 school calendar.
The choices participants can indicate are election days, days that would create three-day weekends and days of religious observance. The survey also asks if the school year should begin on a Wednesday or Thursday, if the school year should end prior to the Memorial Day weekend, if spring break should be a full week, if winter break should be two full weeks, and other calendar priorities.
“One thing to note is that the earliest we will be able to start classes beginning next year will be Aug. 24,” Bracht said.
The last day to respond to the survey is Aug. 14. It can be accessed on the board docs page for the first August 2019 meeting.
Board Approves Expenditures
The board unanimously approved three separate expenditures that could total up to $306,000.
- CDW-G, an Illinois-based firm, was chosen among five bidders to supply interactive displays, which will eventually replace Smart Boards the district currently employs. The company will supply up to 25 units at $1,695 and unit stands at $509 each as needed during the coming school year.
- The board awarded a $40,861 contract to Clayton-based Midwest Glass for security film on the district’s glass entrances and classroom door windows.
- Warren Sign of Arnold gained a $223,755 contract to build, install and landscape marquee monuments at all six Affton School District buildings. The signs would display the purple and gold, five-star Affton compass logo.
“I think this will really tie the district look together better,” said board member Susan Casaleggi.