The Affton School District has been honored among the elite nationwide for preparing its students for college success.
Affton School District Superintendent Travis Bracht recently announced the district has achieved placement on the AP District Honor Roll – it is one of only seven school districts in Missouri and one of only 250 districts nationally to earn the distinction.
The AP (Advanced Placement) Program is a national consortium of higher education that helps local districts offer college-level coursework to high school students.
“There were only 250 districts nationally to gain AP Honor Roll status, down from about 500 last year, and we were one of them,” Bracht said at the Affton School Board meeting earlier this week.
“It’s not the first time for Affton to make the list,” he noted, adding that the district also earned a spot on the list five years ago.
The AP Program’s criteria for awarding Honor Roll status are increased participation in advanced placement courses, increased participation by minority students in advanced placement and improved performance levels of advanced placement students.
“We have worked to prioritize classes to attract more students to advanced placement. This is a testament to those efforts,” Bracht said.
The Francis Howell, Lindbergh, Parkway and Webster Groves school districts are also on the 2019 AP Honor Roll list. In the state of Missouri, there are only 24 public school districts (less than 5%) that have ever achieved AP District Honor Roll.