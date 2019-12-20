Affton High School’s class of 2020 appears headed for the distinction of having its commencement ceremony at Powell Hall in St. Louis.
At the Affton School Board’s Dec. 17 meeting, Superintendent Travis Bracht updated the board on a discussion it had about changing next year’s graduation venue from the traditional site, Affton High School Auditorium, due to an especially large senior class.
“When you have more than 200, it can be a hectic situation. That drove the investigation into a different venue,” Bracht said.
The district posted a survey and the results indicated what Bracht called “good support” for scheduling the May 21 commencement at the historic symphony venue, which seats 2,683 people.
Board Member Thomas Bellavia said he was concerned about the logistics of transportation, especially for the school band. Affton High School Principal Deann Myers said staff has determined that three buses or two buses and a box truck could handle transportation.
Bracht said the traditional four tickets per graduate’s family will still be observed.
The board did not vote on the matter, but appears to support the venue change. Cost for the district and other details have yet to be made final.