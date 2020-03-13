The Affton Community and Business Expo, organized each year by the Affton Chamber of Commerce, is set for Wednesday, April 15, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Affton High School Commons, 8309 Mackenzie Road.
The job expo provides an opportunity for local businesses and non-profit organizations to exhibit their products and services to the community. New in 2020 is “Job Fair! Business to Business Networking” from 3:30 to 4 p.m. The event is held in partnership with the Affton School District. Register for the event at afftonchamber.com.