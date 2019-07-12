I believe that it would be good if local Democrat and Republican clubs would hold joint meetings from time to time to get to know each other.
I recently read about a survey that found that both Democrats and Republicans tend to believe that people who are members of the other party all believe the most extreme things. Since “All politics is local,” or so I have heard, maybe local political clubs of every persuasion should have joint meetings to learn about what the people in the clubs actually believe.
It just might change the way we view each other and could lead our elected representatives to learn what it takes to really compromise and get done the work of “The People.” Someone needs to lead or we may lose what many have given so much for. It would also be a much better way of accomplishing something than seeing extremist groups from both sides yelling at each other on the streets. We might begin to become civilized again.
Affton