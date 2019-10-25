A recent letter condemned anyone who buys a dog from a breeder rather than adopting one from a local shelter. I missed the column that prompted this tirade, but as a longtime purebred dog owner, I felt the need to reply.
In my younger days I wanted an Afghan hound, not a breed likely to be found in a St. Louis shelter. Over the years, I owned well bred dogs of several breeds, none of which are readily available in dog pounds and all of which were purchased from reputable breeders. Many of my dogs competed successfully in both AKC dog shows and obedience trials, earning championships and titles. This makes me a horrible person?
Has Ms. Staley visited the local municipal animal shelters in the last few years? If so, she would find some 90% of the available dogs are young adult pit mixes. While I personally like pit bulls and have owned several (all rescues), not everyone wants one. Some people actually want a specific breed. Does the anti-breeder letter writer want the extinction of all purebred dogs, like PETA does?
As to buying from a breeder contributing to dog overpopulation, that is ridiculous. First, overpopulation isn’t why the shelters are full. The reason is abandonment by owners who get tired of their often untrained, unexercised, ignored and rambunctious young dogs. Shelters are not full of litters of young puppies, which would be the case if simple overpopulation was the problem.
By all means, adopting from a shelter is fine if you can find an appealing dog that you are willing to work with to integrate into your household. But why condemn someone who wants to spend the next 15 years or so with a puppy of their favorite breed?
