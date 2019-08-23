Cuba has it all – picturesque murals, breathtaking landscapes and a remarkable history and spirit present in the attractions and residents that help make the small American town great.
Settled in the heart of Missouri, the sprawling community is the picture of countryside perfection. Wineries, full-scale art murals, decadent culinary experiences and historic hotspots inspired by famed Route 66 – which rolls right through the middle of town and still inspires the city’s unique charm.
The Crawford County Historical Society and Museum offers three floors of history and a stunning war memorial on the grounds. Located at the Visitor Center is the Osage Trail Legacy Monument, the only known monument to the Osage Nation in Missouri.
Billed as the Route 66 Mural City for its array of colorful murals depicting scenes from the community’s history, Cuba is a small town with big dreams. Quaint stops such as Hayes Shoe Store, established in 1950, Shelly’s Diner, The Cuba Bakery, Missouri Hick Barbecue, and delightful pocket parks give the town a Norman Rockwell feel that is magnified during events such as Cuba Fest.
Upcoming events are the Aug. 31 Chamber of Commerce Music Festival at Frisco’s on Main Street, the Sept. 28 Lions Club Car Show, Cuban Gravel Crisis on Oct. 12 and the 58th Annual Cuba Fest on Oct. 19 and 20. Visit www.visitcubamo.com