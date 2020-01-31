Jennifer Abercrombie, a tireless Lindbergh Schools volunteer, has been named “Citizen of the Year” by the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Abercrombie has a passion — and a history — of helping families in Lindbergh Schools. Her charitable accomplishments add up to a long and varied list.
Highlights include helping launch the “Lindbergh Lights the Way” program in 2018, which provides financial help for student activities outside the classroom and helps families navigate financial crises.
Abercrombie also co-chaired the district’s successful Prop R campaign in 2018, the $105 million bond issue to boost safety and security at Lindbergh Schools.
What’s more, in December 2015, she helped with fundraising for Sunset Hills residents whose homes were damaged by severe flooding in the area. Two years later, she helped launch a utility collection program to help Lindbergh families needing assistance with their gas, electric and water bills.
Those achievements, along with many others, were preceded and interspersed with years of fundraising for school district programs and service on the parent-teacher groups at Concord Elementary and Sperreng Middle School, two of the Lindbergh schools her son and daughter attended.
Abercrombie’s hard work and commitment have not gone unnoticed, as she’s set to receive the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award at a ceremony on Feb. 8 at the LiUNA Event Center.
Abercrombie lives in Sunset Hills with her husband, Chris, a Mercy physician who practices in Arnold, and their two children. Daughter Lauren, 14, is a freshman at Lindbergh High School, and and son Andrew, 12, is a sixth-grader at Sperreng Middle School.
Abercrombie said she sometimes asks people to redefine how they view charitable giving.
“I think people think giving has to look a particular way. They say, ‘You know, I’ll give financially when we get to a certain point in our own lives,’” she said. “People are often surprised when I say, ‘Even if you can give $5 or $10 that helps,’ and they’re like, ‘Really? Don’t you need more?’”
Abercrombie’s desire to help others took root early in her life while growing up near Cuba, Missouri, as the daughter of the town doctor.
“I saw a little of everything,” she said. “I remember making house calls with him as a child and going into homes that still had dirt floors.”
Later, after her parents divorced, Abercrombie’s mother struggled to pay the bills while working two jobs and supporting Abercrombie and her three sisters.
“I know what it’s like to have the electric shut off,” she said. “So I know the two sides of life. I know one that was privileged and I know one that wasn’t.”
From 1996 to 2010, Abercrombie worked sales jobs in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. She traveled constantly as a national sales trainer for a medical device company while also training physicians.
The travel and long hours were getting to her, and she decided to give up her career while her kids were in pre-school, allowing her to focus on volunteer activities.
“Through my husband’s success, I am able to stay home, so I have this opportunity to give of my time and serve others,” she said. “It gives me a lot of joy, and I feel the example I’m setting for my children is that you grow so much more as a person when you give of yourself.”