Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The 51st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis is Saturday, March 14. The parade starts at 1 p.m. from 20th and Market streets and proceeds east to Broadway, then south to its conclusion at Clark Street.
The parade features 130 units and more than 5,000 marchers. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run precedes the parade at 9 a.m. Also at 9 a.m., parade balloons will be inflated on the east side of Aloe Plaza with children’s activities.
Dogtown Parade
The 37th annual Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. The accompanying Dogtown Irish Festival starts immediately afterward. The Tamm Avenue parade will feature Irish-themed floats, dancers and more. This year’s Grand Marshal is Sandi Swift, the National Historian of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.