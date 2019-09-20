About 150 cyclists took part in the second annual Bike Cruise, sponsored by the city of Sunset Hills on Friday, Sept. 13. Riders started at 10 p.m. from Sunset Hills Plaza, traveling along Route 66 (Watson Road) to Shrewsbury then back to Sunset Hills, making about an 11-mile loop. Riders were treated to live music following the ride.
