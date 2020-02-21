A St. Louis Archdiocese plan for the combining of St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Crestwood and St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, located on the near south side of the city, has raised a bit of anxiety and a lot of questions for members of both parishes.
“When this kicks in on July 1st, there will be one priest doing services at two locations that are far apart. And the rescheduling of services has people unhappy,” said John Crowley of Sunset Hills. “I think we need a public meeting with the Archbishop. There are a whole lot of unanswered questions.”
Crowley and his wife, Johanne, have been attending St. Elizabeth in Crestwood for 44 years. Nancy Stevens, a member of St. Raymond, said her family has been attending the church in the city as far back as the 19th Century when her Lebanese immigrant grandparents came to the St. Louis.
“It’s not just bricks and mortar. There is history and family attachment to our church,” said Stevens. “Our long-term concern is we don’t want to lose our church. We are not in the red because we have contributions, gifts, space rental, lunches – we are self-sustaining.
”Many members of both churches first found out about the initiative through a Jan. 29 letter from Archbishop Robert Carlson. The letter said St. Elizabeth has faced a lot of uncertainty over the past decade, and now a solution was available to bring stability.
“After much work and consideration by both the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the Maronite Catholics of St. Raymond’s, St. Elizabeth of Hungary will begin a new partnership with St. Raymond’s under the Catholic Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon-Los Angeles.”
Carlson continued: “Effective July 1, 2020, Fr. John Nahal of the Catholic Maronite Rite will become the pastor of the parish partnership, serving a greater community by continuing to offer Roman Catholic Latin-Rite Masses, but adding Catholic Maronite-Rite Masses ... We welcome Fr. John Nahal and offer our support in his appointment to Pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary.”
According to Carlson, Fr. Brian Fallon of St. Elizabeth’s will receive a new parish assignment, effective July 1.
If the Maronite parish operates St. Elizabeth successfully for a decade, it will get full ownership of the property now valued at $3.4 million. It can opt to sell before the end of 10 years with the Archdiocese in receipt of the proceeds.
“I’m Skeptical”
“The Archdiocese is telling us that a lot of St. Raymond’s people now live in our area, so this is a good fit. I’m skeptical about that,” said John Crowley of St. Elizabeth. “I think they’re looking for a way to shut down one of our churches. We need more details.
“And how does a Maronite Mass differ from a Latin Mass? Can they explain any difference?” asked Crowley. “I do know the church says either Mass fulfills the weekly obligation for Catholics.”
Jessica Rask of St. Raymond agrees that a public meeting to get questions answered would be very helpful.
“We hope for more communication on how this is supposed to work,” said Rask. “I think it would be great to bring both parishes together for this, before rumors and resentment take over. I don’t want people at St. Elizabeth’s thinking we want to take over their church.
“Lebanese families are committed to keeping St. Raymond’s open as a St. Louis institution,” added Rask. “It’s not just a building – it’s families, ancestry, history. If we’re going to church, we’re going to St. Raymond’s. My grandfather and his parents were around when the beautiful church was built.”
Jim Franz, who has been going to St. Elizabeth of Hungary for more than a decade, said he and his wife love the church and the parishioners. They used to attend St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, but “St. E’s” is closer.
Now, they may be looking for a new parish again. He said any merger of the two parishes, 16 miles apart, is “a terrible idea.” He said church members were told about the idea in what he called “a hearing of how it is going to be,” rather than in a meeting with discussion.
“They say this is a win-win for all of us,” said Franz. “I think it is a raw deal. St. Elizabeth gets nothing. I’m a Roman Catholic person and I want a Catholic priest to say Mass. I know people who already are planning to go elsewhere – and my wife and I plan to do the same.
“They say they are going to give us lessons about the Maronite faith,” added Franz. “I am not interested in that. They might as well give me lessons on how to be a Lutheran.”