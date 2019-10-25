Krista Hienes, with Kernival Entertainment, performs at a Sunset Hills Halloween event held Friday, Oct. 18, at Watson Trails Park. The family-friendly Halloween kick-off event featured a costume contest for the kids, hayrides, face painting, a rock wall, a gigantic slide, food, music and more.
Know More, Sooner!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
–
Webster Groves Baptist Church
Free
Children of all ages are invited to participate in the Webster Groves Baptist Trunk or Treat… Read more
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25