The Sperreng Middle School and Truman Middle School Colonial Fiddlers had an opportunity to perform on the banks of the Wabash River in Indiana at the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon, a re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans that took place at Fort Ouiatenon, a fur-trading outpost in the mid-1700s.
At this historic reenactment, visitors can recapture 18th century life at Fort Ouiatenon, the first fortified European outpost. There are French and Native American music and dances, fife and drum corps performances, lace and soap-making, blacksmith demonstrations, military drills, fashion shows, live music, games and contests, and more.
The Colonial Fiddlers are a subset of the main Fiddlers group at Lindbergh Schools. Typically comprised of almost 100 students, the group is open to all sixth, seventh and eighth grade orchestra students at Truman and Sperreng middle schools.
The Fiddlers meet once a week after school for an hour and can be found playing gigs everywhere from farmers’ markets to retirement communities and even at the Old Courthouse downtown.