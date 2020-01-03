The Colonial Fiddlers of Sperreng Middle School and Truman Middle School performed on the banks of the Wabash River in Indiana at the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon, a re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans that took place at Fort Ouiatenon, a fur-trading outpost in the mid-1700s. The Colonial Fiddlers, dressed in period clothing, have been performing at the the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon every year since 1997.