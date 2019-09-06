Communities throughout the St. Louis area have come to mark the end of the pool season by welcoming dogs and their owners for one final swim. Sunset Hills held its “Dog Splash” event on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Sept. 3 and 4, at the municipal pool on West Watson Road.
Lindbergh High School New Cafeteria
Free
Presented in collaboration with the St. Louis County Police Department – Affton/Southwest Pr…
