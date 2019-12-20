Hear “A Christmas Carol” in Dickens’ own words, including the narrative that isn’t heard in plays and films, by historic interpreter and actor Anne Williams as she recites from the famous novel on Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m., at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road. The program will feature selected scenes condensed into an hour-long reading and presentation. Free, but reservations required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 314-842-1867 or visit www.nps.gov/ulsg.
